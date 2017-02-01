Iran owns world's largest tanker fleet

Iran possesses the largest tanker fleet in the world, said managing director of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) adding that the company plans to renovate and expand its fleet.

Sirous Kianersi expressed that at present, the capacity of NITC vessels has climbed to over 15.5 million tons per year, Mehr News Agency reported.

He reiterated that NITC owned the world's largest crude oil tanker flotilla and touched upon expansion of the country's fleet in the post-JCPOA era, asserting, "In the era following the removal of international sanctions, Iran's tanker fleet have directly served the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for crude oil exports."

The official underlined that given the removal of sanctions and certain limitations, a number of Iranian tankers have been leased to giant European oil companies like Spain's Cepsa, Eni of Italy as well as the Netherlands. "Nevertheless, renewal and development of the current tanker fleet has been put on the agenda."

Kianersi explained that expansion of tanker fleet would be carried out on the basis of the policies of the economy of resistance.

NITC head said domestic capacities will be employed in case Iranian manufacturers are able to build ships in accordance with international standards; "in order to commute in uncharted waters, oil tankers need to enjoy certain mandatory standards which should be taken into account by domestic ship builders".

Kianersi pointed to the impacts of the plunge in crude prices on revenues of Iranian tankers, stating, "The decline in oil prices has undoubtedly lowered the earnings of NITC."

NITC managing director recently reported the signing 35 lease contracts for lending out Iranian tankers to several European oil firms.