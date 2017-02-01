Envoy hails Chabahar role in Afghanistan's development

Chabahar has an important role in the development of trade and transit in Afghanistan, said Afghan Ambassador to Iran Nasir Ahmad Nour on Wednesday.

He told IRNA that Afghanistan is a landlocked country which can be linked to international waters via Chabahar Port.

Chabahar Special Zone, in Sistan-Balouchestan Province, has an important role in the development of Iran's trade and transit due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the official added.

He said Afghan products can easily be exported over Iranian territory without any security problem.

The envoy added that Chabahar is developing its infrastructure and this promises a brilliant future for regional countries as well as Sistan-Balouchestan Province.

Development of Sistan-Balouchestan can help boost Iran's relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan, he noted.

The official said that Iran has a strategic location in the region and can help link a number of countries. An agreement between Iran, Afghanistan and India benefits all these countries, he added.

The envoy said that Afghan traders and businessmen are actively engaged in Chabahar and the completion of transit roads and railways can help them increase economic and trade interactions.

Neighboring countries in Central Asia, including Afghanistan, attach special importance to Chabahar Port, he noted.

The diplomat underlined the need to develop relations between Iran and Afghanistan and said, "We have hope in a powerful Iran and it can help resolve parts of our economic problems."

The ambassadors of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan are in Chabahar Free Trade Zone to attend the first exhibition of food industry in this region.