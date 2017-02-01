South Azadegan oil output to rise 30,000 bpd by March

Crude oil production from South Azadegan field will reach 80,000 bpd by March 20, from the currently 50,000 bpd, an official said.

Caretaker of South Azadegan Development Project Touraj Dehqani said the field is being developed for early production of 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day which will hopefully be achieved later this year, Fars News Agency reported.

The field is being developed in two phases. In its first phase, South Azadegan will produce 320,000 bpd of oil and 197 mcf/d of gas while in the second phase, oil production will rise to 600,000 bpd.

China's CNPCI was initially in charge of South Azadegan, but Iran canceled its contract after the Chinese company failed to fulfill its obligations.

Development of South Azadegan field requires drilling of 40 wells by National Iranian Drilling Company, 40 wells by National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) and 20 others by a private company.