Afghan transport minister arrives in Iran

Afghanistan Minister of Transport Mohammadullah Batash, arrived in Iran on Wednesday at the head of a delegation.

Batash visited border terminal of Meilak in Heirmand city, north of Sistan-Balouchestan Province, IRNA reported.

Governor of Hirmand Mohammad-Ali Piri said that the Afghan minister and his delegation will visit 'Border Meyl 78' and 'Dogharoun Border' to discuss issues of mutual interest with the governor general of Sistan Balouchestan Province.

He said the aim of the visit is to remove problems pertaining to trade in view of the growth border exchanges between the two countries.

The Afghan minister is also to follow up the agreement on Chabahar Port, which was signed in Tehran in April 2016 by the head of the governments of Iran, Afghanistan and India.

Representatives from the ministries of transport, trade, finance as well as Chamber of Commerce and private sectors of Afghanistan are accompanying Batash.

Iran and Afghanistan have joint borders stretching 945 kilometers.