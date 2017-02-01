Iran beats Iraq in WABA Men Championship

Sports Desk

Iran defeated Iraq in the 17th West Asian Basketball Association (WABA) Men Championship in Jordan, notching up its third victory in the tournament.

The Iranian squad won the first and second quarters 30-21 and 26-16, but lost the third and fourth ones 19-22 and 17-21, to power past the Iraqi side 92-80 at the end of the match, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran’s Mohammad Jamshidi scored 27 points and added 4 rebounds in his side’s Wednesday win against Iraq. His teammate Behnam Yakhchali also had 18 points and eight rebounds.

On Tuesday, Iranians conceded their first defeat in the tournament to the Lebanese side.

The Iranian basketball players fell to their Lebanese opponents 62-65 at the end of a match staged in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.

Small forward Fadi El Khatib scored 21 points for Lebanon men’s national basketball team, while Mohammad Jamshidi charted 13 points for Iran.

The Iranian squad had managed to ease past Palestine and Syria 114-65 and 92-48, respectively, in its first and second matches at the tournament.

Iran takes on host Jordan today in its fifth and final match.

The meet which began on January 29 wraps up today.

Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Syria are the six countries that have taken part in the games.