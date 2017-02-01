RSS
News ID:176848
Publish Date: Wed, 01 Feb 2017 20:00:41 GMT
Service: Sport

Werder Bremen’s Iranian coach criticizes Trump over travel ban

The head coach of Bundesliga club SV Werder Bremen Alexander Nouri sharply rebuked the executive order issued on Friday by US President Donald Trump, saying he, personally, would be affected by it.

The German-Iranian coach would be forbidden from traveling to the US under the president's order, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Nouri was born in Germany but has Iranian citizenship through his father. Under Trump's decree, Nouri is unable to travel to the US until the ban is lifted.

“In sports, the US president would probably get a red card for unsporting behavior,” the Bremen coach said in quotes published in Bild. "I have great confidence in our policy and am concerned about how our democratic achievements of recent decades have just been trampled on."

The 37-year-old coach played for the Seattle Sounders briefly in 1999 during the club's USL days. Though he said he was not planning a trip to the US, Nouri still felt compelled to speak out about the controversial measure.

   
KeyWords
Werder
Iranian
Bremen
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
