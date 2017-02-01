UK, allies hold military drills in Persian Gulf amid Iran warning

Britain, the US, France and Australia are holding maritime military exercises in the Persian Gulf as Iran warns that it will not allow any intrusion on its territorial waters.

The three-day war games, dubbed the Unified Trident, started on Tuesday.

They involve British Royal Navy flagship HMS Ocean and Type-45 destroyer HMS Daring, US warships USS Hopper and USS Mahan as well as French anti-aircraft frigate FS Forbin.

Additionally, targeting Iranian combat jets, ships and coastal missile launching facilities will be simulated during the exercises, reports say.

"The exercise is intended to enhance mutual capabilities, improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships" among the allies, a US Navy press release said.

Asked about the drills, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari (seen below) told the Mehr news agency on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic would not allow anybody to encroach on its territorial waters, which he described as the country’s "red line."

Touching on the simulation of hitting Iranian targets, Sayyari said that Iran "does not care about who’s doing what," adding, “For us, it is important to boost our defense capabilities to such a level that we can withstand any threats [posed against us from] anywhere," he added.

The Iranian commander also noted that any exercises in high seas should comply with international law.

The Unified Trident drills come after a string of incidents, in which US vessels sailed close to Iranian territorial waters were met with Iran's befitting response.

Iran has repeatedly warned that any act of transgression into Iran's territorial waters would be met with an immediate and befitting response.

In January last year, Iran's Navy arrested the crews of two US patrol boats that had trespassed on Iranian territorial waters. Iran released them after establishing that they had done so by mistake.

Iran has invariably asserted that it only uses its naval might for defensive purposes and to send across the Islamic Republic’s message of peace and security to other nations.