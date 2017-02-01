US seeks to use Iran missile tests to renegotiate JCPOA: Pundit

Iran says missile tests are an “inalienable and absolute” right of the Islamic Republic in order to defend its security and national interests, stressing that no country or international body can have any say in this regard. This is while US has called for a UN Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting on a missile launch by Iran after US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Iran had “a medium-sized missile launch testing on January 29.” However, Tehran says the test had not violated UNSC Resolution 2231 which endorses a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Alexander Azadgan, professor of strategic global management, believes the United States seeks to use the issue of Iran's missile tests as a “leverage” to have the upper hand in order to renegotiate the nuclear agreement.

“He [US President Donald Trump] actually thinks he can renegotiate this [the nuclear agreement]. Like I said he is a businessman, that is what he does, he does not have an understanding of international relation agreements and what is worse is his advisors who are motivating this … and they think they can renege and they can go against their word,” the academic told Press TV in an interview on Wednesday.

However, he said, this is not going “to hold water” because it is neither “logical”, nor “legal”.

The academic further noted the United States is trying to create the perception that Iran wants to be “offensive” while Washington is the “violator”.

“So they [the Americans] are going to try to act illegally for the sole purpose of shaping the narrative and for the sole purpose of psychological warfare to make Iran look like the aggressor whereas in reality it is Washington and it is Trump’s administration’s rhetoric that is very aggressive and corrosive and everybody knows that,” he stated.

The political commentator also denounced the new US ambassador to the United Nations as being “untruthful”, adding that according to international law it is an “intrinsic and inalienable right” for Iran to defend itself.

Azadgan also opined that former US president Barack Obama’s “somewhat reconciliatory” administration is turning into a “very hawkish and aggressive” one. Therefore, he suggested that Trump should be taken “seriously” and “literally”.

The academic further expressed hope that the other parties involved in the JCPOA would actually stand firm with Iran.

He also predicted that with the right- wing coming to power in Europe, there could be a “rift” between Brussels and Washington, urging Iranians to take advantage of the situation in order to promote their cause of “truth, self-defense and sovereignty”.