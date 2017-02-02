UK govt will publish Brexit strategy on Thursday: PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told Parliament that her government will be publishing a White Paper on its Brexit strategy on Thursday.

In response to a query by Conservative MP Maria Miller, May told the House of Commons, “I can inform my Right Hon Friend and the House that White Paper will be published tomorrow.”, according to the hindustan times.com.

Her remarks came ahead of a vote by British MPs to approve the first stage of a bill empowering May to start pulling Britain out of the European Union.

The government is expected to win, with most Conservative and Labour MPs set to back its European Union Bill.