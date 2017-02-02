Trump's defense chief: U.S. stands with Seoul to face N.Korea threat

U.S. President Donald Trump's defenses secretary told South Korea on Thursday the two allies would stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" to face the threat from North Korea, in a message of reassurance after Trump questioned aspects of the alliance in his campaign.

Jim Mattis' two-day visit comes amid concern that the North may be readying to test a new ballistic missile, in what could be an early challenge for Trump's administration, according to the reuters.com

Mattis, in his first trip abroad as Pentagon chief, vowed to strengthen ties in talks with South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn.

Hwang, who is serving as acting president after President Park Geun-hye was impeached over a corruption scandal, called for increasing pressure on Pyongyang, including by strengthening sanctions and pressing forward with a strong, united defenses.

"South Korea and the United States must try to extract a change in North Korea's strategic calculus by deterring the North's aggression," Hwang said in a statement.

North Korea, which regularly threatens to destroy South Korea and its main ally, the United States, conducted more than 20 missile tests last year, as well as two nuclear tests, in defiance of U.N.

In his New Year's speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his nation was close to test launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Mattis' tripto the region, which will include a stop in Japan, is the first foreign trip by any of Trump's cabinet secretaries.

U.S. officials have said the trip is meant to reaffirm ties with South Korea and Japan, U.S. allies hosting nearly 80,000 American troops, and the importance of the region overall.

That U.S. reaffirmation could be critical after Trump appeared to question the cost of such alliances during the election campaign. Trump also jolted the region by pulling Washington out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal that Japan had championed.

Both South Korea and the United States on Thursday recommitted to plans to deploy a U.S. missile defenses system, known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), in South Korea later this year.

South Korea and the United States say the deployment of THAAD is designed to protect against North Korea's growing nuclear and ballistic capabilities, which have been advancing despite years of efforts by the international community.

China, however, has objected to THAAD, saying it will destabilize the regional security balance, leading to calls from some South Korean opposition leaders to delay or cancel it.

Mattis, without citing China explicitly, said "no other nation" needed to be concerned about THAAD.

Mattis, who will hold more talks in Seoul on Friday before heading to Japan, suggested he was coming into a region with an open mind about what might be working - and what might not be - in the strategy to deal with Pyongyang.

Former U.S. officials and other experts have said the United States essentially has two options when it comes to trying to curb North Korea's fast-expanding nuclear and missile programs - negotiate or take military action.

Neither path offers certain success and the military option is fraught with huge dangers, especially for Japan and South Korea, U.S. allies in close proximity to North Korea.