Indonesia, Australia agree to ‘choke off’ terror funding

Indonesia and Australia have reached an agreement to fight terrorist groups by blocking their financial resources amid concerns in both countries that supporters of Daesh may be planning new terror attacks there.

During a Thursday meeting in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, senior officials from the two countries vowed to halt the flow of money used to fund terror attacks and inked an agreement in that regard.

“We know that one of the most effective ways to combat the surge of terrorism is to attack the funding and the movement of money,” Australian Attorney-General George Brandis told reporters after holding talks with Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto.

Wiranto said the two officials’ discussions had focused on “how we can choke off funding routes” to terrorists.

The neighboring countries have been hit by a series of terrorist attacks. Both have also foiled plans inspired the Takfiri Daesh group, mainly active in Iraq and Syria.

Some of the Daesh militants, especially those hailing from Indonesia, are suspected of sending money home to finance terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, there have been indications that money to fund terrorist activities has been flowing between Indonesia and Australia.

In 2015, Indonesia’s financial intelligence agency said it suspected that $450,000 linked to terrorism had been transferred between the two countries.

Last month, Indonesian police arrested 17 of its nationals upon their return from Syria on suspicion of being members of Daesh and thus involved in terrorist activities.