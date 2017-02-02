RSS
February 03, 2017

Iran, Russia and Turkey set to hold talks on Syria in Astana

Delegates from Iran, Russia and Turkey are set to meet in the Kazakh capital next week to discuss issues related to a nationwide ceasefire holding across Syria.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the trilateral meeting would be held in Astana on February 6 to discuss how the existing ceasefire is being implemented across Syria.

This comes after delegates from Iran, Russia and Turkey mediated the latest round of Syria peace talks in Astana on January 23-24.

The talks between Damascus and opposition groups wrapped up, with Ankara, Moscow and Tehran agreeing to work out a trilateral accord with the goal of supporting the ceasefire in the Arab country.

The Syria-wide truce, which excludes Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorist groups, has been in place since December 30, 2016.

The trio further underlined the importance of maintaining the national sovereignty of Syria and stressed that there was no military solution to the conflict in the Arab country. 

The upcoming meeting between representatives from Iran, Russia and Turkey comes ahead of the UN-sponsored talks in the Swiss city of Geneva. The negotiations between Syria’s warring sides, which were initially scheduled to begin early this month, were postponed until February 20.

Turkey's Erdogan discusses Syria with Germany's Merkel

Also on Thursday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed developments and possible mutual steps in Syria with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Turkish leader said at a joint press conference with Merkel in Ankara following their meeting.

Syria has been battling foreign-backed militancy for nearly six years. Over the past few months, the Syrian army has made significant gains against terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.

   
