Yemeni forces kill Saudi trooper in border firefight

The Yemeni army, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, has killed a Saudi trooper in the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Jizan, in a retaliatory assault against Riyadh’s military aggression.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the trooper had been killed in a gunfight between Houthi Ansarullah fighters and Saudi forces in Jizan Province.

He lost his life when the Saudi army stepped in to back up a border guard post after it came under heavy Yemeni fire on Wednesday.

The development came two days after Yemeni army forces targeted a Saudi military vessel in a missile attack off the coast of Yemen's western province of Hudaydah on Monday, killing two Saudi sailors. The warship had reportedly mounted missile attacks against Yemen’s western coasts, cities and fishermen.

Such attacks are part of a drive by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement and their allies to avenge Saudi Arabia’s military aggression against the impoverished country which was launched nearly two years ago.

The Riyadh regime has been incessantly pounding Yemen in a bid to bring back to power the country’s former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a devoted ally of Saudi Arabia, and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The Saudi military aggression has claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said recently that the military aggression against Yemen had killed nearly 1,400 Yemeni kids, injuring hundreds more.