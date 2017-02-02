Syria condemns Turkey’s deadly attacks near al-Bab

Syria has strongly denounced Turkey’s recent attacks near the flashpoint town of al-Bab, calling on the United Nations to assume its responsibilities and put an end to the violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry made the request in two letters addressed to the UN Secretary General and the president of the Security Council on Thursday.

The letters condemned the Turkish troops’ incursion into Syria over the past few days and their occupation of some Syrian villages in their push to capture al-Bab.

The Turkish attacks pose a threat to the international peace and security, the letters added.

The ministry further accused the government in Ankara of providing military, material and logistic support to terrorist organizations, facilitating the entry of foreign militants into Syria and setting up training camps for militants on Turkish soil.

Almost 250 civilians lost their lives and more than a thousand others injured between November 13 last year and January 15 this year in Turkish attacks in Syria, according to the latest figures released by the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkish warplanes regularly carry out airstrikes in support of their ground incursion into Syria.

Back in August, Turkish special forces, tanks and jets, backed by planes from the US-led coalition, launched their first coordinated offensive in Syria in an alleged bid to battle terror groups such as Daesh and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a US-backed Kurdish group based in Syria. Damascus said the intervention was a breach of its sovereignty.

Syrians gain more ground in Aleppo Province

Separately on Thursday, the Syrian army said it had recently managed to purge Daesh terrorists from dozens of areas in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo Province.

In a statement carried by Syria’s official SANA news agency, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said that it had established control over 32 towns and farms in Aleppo Province with a total area of 250 square kilometers.

The gains came as part of an anti-Daesh “large-scale military operation” launched by the Syrian “army units in cooperation with the supporting forces and the allies” some 20 days ago, the statement read.

The Syrian forces also wrested control over a 16-kilometer-long highway connecting al-Bab and the city of Aleppo, it added.

It further noted that during the operation, the Syrian army units stormed into Daesh fortifications, demined hundreds of explosives and destroyed tens of tunnels, inflicting heavy losses upon the Takfiri group.

The latest achievements constitute a platform for improving the military operations against Daesh and expanding the government-held areas, it added.

The statement also reaffirmed the army’s commitment to its constitutional duties in protecting civilians and preserving the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.