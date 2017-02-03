Bank of England sharply raises growth forecast

The Bank of England raised its forecasts for the UK economy sharply higher, increasing the likelihood the next move in interest rates will be up not down.

After further signs that consumers and businesses have shrugged off the Brexit vote, the Bank used its latest outlook to predict the economy would grow two percent this year and unemployment would be much lower than previously thought, wrote The Guardian.

That GDP growth forecast was well above the 1.4 percent figure policymakers had forecast in November and is in stark contrast to the slowdown predicted by the Bank and others in the wake of last summer’s vote to leave the EU.

At its rate-setting meeting the Bank’s monetary policy committee, led by governor Mark Carney, voted unanimously to hold interest rates at the record low of 0.25 percent and to continue with a program of electronic money printing known as quantitative easing.

Presenting the Bank’s forecasts, Carney said that plans for more government spending, stronger world growth and other factors had made policymakers more upbeat about the year ahead. He also conceded the Bank had been too gloomy on the prospects for consumer spending since the Brexit vote.

“Growth has remained resilient since the referendum. The monetary policy committee expects growth to be stronger over the forecast period than in November,” he told a news conference.

But he flagged potential challenges ahead and sought to emphasize that the Bank could still move interest rates in either direction.

“The Brexit journey is really just beginning. While the direction of travel is clear, there will be twists and turns along the way. Whatever happens, monetary policy will be set to return inflation sustainably to target while supporting the necessary adjustments in the economy,” Carney said.

Minutes from the meeting revealed that some members of the nine-strong committee were growing more worried about inflation, which has been rising as the weak pound pushes up the costs of imports to the UK. The Bank’s forecast for inflation, however, was little changed from its last outlook in November.

That relatively benign inflation outlook helped push the pound down as the Bank’s forecasts were published, with investors seeing less reason for interest rates to be raised to keep prices rises in check.

The minutes noted that consumer spending in particular had been stronger than had been expected, when the Bank stepped in with an interest rate cut and more QE to shore up confidence.

Since the referendum it has faced the balancing act of safeguarding growth and jobs while being careful that very loose borrowing conditions do not allow inflation to rise too quickly.

Carney has repeatedly asserted that the Bank is comfortable letting inflation go above the government-set target of two percent to protect jobs but that there are limits to how far an overshoot can be tolerated.

The minutes to the latest rate-setting meeting noted an important shift for some policymakers who now felt ‘the risks around the trade-off’ between supporting growth and controlling inflation “had moved a little closer to those limits”.