Total sets Iran energy investments in motion

Signs have emerged that France's Total has already set in motion plans to develop Iran's energy projects — what could embolden other global giants that are still uncertain about the prospects for making investments in the country.

A top National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) official said that Total has officially started the development of Phase 11 of Iran's South Pars natural gas zone — a major project which it will develop together with Iran's Petropars and China's CNPC, Press TV reported.

The three signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with the NIOC last November to invest $4.8 billion in the project — what was seen at the time as the biggest contract that the Islamic Republic had awarded for an industrial project after the lifting of the sanctions in early 2016.

Gholamreza Manouchehri, NIOC's deputy head for development and engineering affairs, told IRNA that the French giant was at the same time in talks with Iran on providing a chain of oil sector engineering services.

Manouchehri added that those services included the construction of equipment, drilling operations as well as downstream and upstream activities.

The official further underlined that Iran wanted to use the help of French companies — including Total — to promote its technical abilities in the oil industry.

He added that the NIOC had to the same effect negotiated with certain French companies that had accompanied the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault during his stay in Tehran from Monday to Wednesday.

Total petchem project

On the same front, Marzieh Shahdaei, managing director of the National Petrochemical Company of Iran (NPC), told reporters that technical talks with Total have begun on the development of a petrochemical plant in Iran's southern energy zone of Asalouyeh.

She said that the project will involve the production of several strategic products such as olefin and polymer. However, she pointed out that details of the project still needed to be worked out by both sides.