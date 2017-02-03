RSS
Iran, Denmark trade jumps 60%

Iran-Denmark trade has increased by 60 percent since March 20, 2016, said deputy head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce for international affairs.

Mohammadreza Bakhtiari, who was speaking during a visit by a Danish chamber of commerce delegation, noted that trade between the two countries increased from $120 million to $190 million year-on-year, Mehr News Agency reported.

He pointed out that Denmark's Danske Bank was the first European bank to cooperate with Iran in the post-sanctions era, adding that the bank has allocated €7.5 billion for projects undertaken by Danish companies in Iran.

The Iranian delegation, he said, will discuss ways to boost trade ties with Denmark during the visit.

Bakhtiari predicted that Iranian firms will sign cooperation documents with Denmark in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industry as well as in the food sector.

Denmark's exports to Iran stood at $141.8 million in the nine months to December 20, 2016 while its imports from Iran during the same nine-month period reached $6.64 million.

Iran mainly imports medicines and medical equipment from the European country while exporting various types of flooring and carpets, as well as food products.

   
