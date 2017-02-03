Minister: Trump not able to annul Boeing contract with Iran

Iran's Road Minister Abbas Akhoundi dismissed speculations that US President Donald Trump can call off a contract between Iran and the American aviation giant, Boeing.

"This cannot happen, it is a commercial deal," Fars News Agency quoted Akhoundi as saying.

Iran's national flag carrier, Iran Air, inked a contract with Boeing in December to purchase 80 passenger planes. According to Iran Air's managing director, the planes will be delivered to Iran over a 10-year period.

Based on the contract, Boeing should deliver 15 passenger planes of 777-300 model to Iran by 2020 and the remaining aircraft will be delivered between 2021 to 2028.

Boeing's Regional Sales Director Fletcher Barkdull said that the contract, which has been finalized with Iran and includes 50 Boeing 737 and 30 Boeing 777 passenger planes, is worth $16.6 billion.

The Boeing contract was endorsed in Tehran in the presence of Akhoundi.

An Iranian aviation official announced in October that Airbus and Boeing have granted permissions to Iran for maintenance, repair and spare parts operations of their airplanes.

"Airbus and Boeing have given the Iranian aviation industry the rights for plane maintenance and repair operations as well as manufacture of airplane spare parts," Member of Iranian Aviation Companies Association Maqsoud Assadi Samani said.

He said that negotiations with Airbus and Boeing authorities had been progressing satisfactorily.