Romania eager to expand trade with Iran

A delegation from the Romanian Province of Bacău in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Romania Hamid Moayer on Thursday voiced interest in promoting trade with Iran.

In the meeting, President of the Bacău County Board Sorin Brasoveanu, and Head of the provincial Chamber of Commerce, Douro Simovic, as well as a group of trade and economic activists from the province also called for expanded cooperation in the fields of culture and economy, IRNA reported.

The two sides cited refinery cooperation, regional development and further exchange of visits by trade activists as among the areas of ties.

Simovic pointed to the capacities of the Bacău County in the fields of agriculture, food industry, construction, tourism transportation, oil, petrochemicals, wood industry and machineries.

Moayer welcomed the expansion of provincial cooperation with the Romanian province and said exchange of trade delegations and holding talks on oil cooperation and exchange of visits by technical experts are appropriate grounds for developing cooperation between the two countries at the provincial level.

He recalled that during his recent visit to Bacău, universities had expressed readiness to cooperate with Iranian universities.

Bacău is one of the largest provinces of Romania, which used to have good economic relations with Iran in the past, especially in the fields of oil, culture and sports.