February 03, 2017

Publish Date: Fri, 03 Feb 2017
Renowned Iranian actor Joharchi passes away at 48

Renowned Iranian cinema and television actor, Hassan Joharchi, passed away at the age of 48, hospital sources said on Friday.

Joharchi, who was suffering from liver disease, died of cardiac arrest, according to hospital sources, IRNA reported.

He was born in 1968 in Tehran and received his bachelors in photography from the University of Tehran.

Joharchi began his career by acting in 'Elephant in Darkness' in 1988, but he later gained fame by playing in a TV serial in 1996.

He was well-known for his role in 'Collapse' in 1991.

 

 

 

 

   
