France’s far-right ups attacks on scandal-hit Fillon

France’s far-right National Front called on scandal-hit presidential hopeful Francois Fillon to withdraw his candidacy on Friday as they sharpened attacks on the conservative following damaging new television revelations.

“I wish Francois Fillon would take responsibility and withdraw from this presidential election... so we can get back to a debate about the real issues,” deputy FN leader, Florian Philippot, told RTL radio on Friday, AFP reported.

On Thursday, the France 2 channel aired newly discovered footage of Fillon’s wife Penelope, who was reportedly paid more than 800,000 euros ($860,000) as a parliamentary aide amid suspicions she never worked.

In the interview filmed in 2007, Penelope can be heard talking about how her children have only ever known her as a mother, and saying “I’ve never been actually his (Fillon’s) assistant.”

The 62-year-old Fillon, candidate for the rightwing Republicans party and formerly the frontrunner ahead of April’s first round of the presidential election, is determined to try to ride out the scandal which he has called a “plot” against French democracy.

Marine Le Pen, who leads the anti-establishment and anti-immigration FN, would win the first round if it were held today, according to the latest polls, but would lose in the second round on May 7.

Le Pen is seeking to benefit from the tarnishing of ex-prime minister Fillon, who previously had a sleaze-free reputation and who takes a hard line on immigration.

But Le Pen has her own expenses scandal after she refused this week to meet a deadline to repay nearly 300,000 euros which the European Parliament says was incorrectly used to pay a long-time aide. The anti-EU leader is an MEP.

Le Pen is convinced that Donald Trump’s victory in the United States and Brexit in Britain mean the time has come for her own anti-elite, anti-immigration and nationalist leadership in France.

She has fought to try to rid her party of its image of racism and anti-Semitism, while proposing to scrap the euro and withdraw France from the European Union.

One of the beneficiaries of the Fillon scandal could be Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old independent centrist who was seen advancing to the second round to face Le Pen in a poll this week.

The surprise winner of the Socialist nomination, the leftwing Benoit Hamon, is also gaining in the polls and eyeing gains from Fillon’s troubles.

Fillon shows no sign of planning to step aside to make way for another candidate from his Republicans party.

On Thursday afternoon, he used a rally in the northeastern town of Charleville-Mezieres to lash out at the left, which he accuses of being behind the revelations.

Less than 80 days before voting, the most popular candidate among voters to replace Fillon would be Alain Juppe, a 71-year-old ex-prime minister who was resoundingly beaten by Fillon in a primary contest last November.