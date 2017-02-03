Iran denies US wrestling team visas after Trump ban

USA's J'den Michael Tbory Cox (L) wrestles Iran's Alireza Mohammad Karimi-Machiani in their men's 86kg freestyle quarterfinal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. JACK GUEZ/AFP

Iran refused visas for US athletes due to compete in an international wrestling tournament in response to US President Donald Trump's travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Considering the policies adopted by the new US administration, the Foreign Ministry was inevitably forced to refuse travel by the US wrestling team to Iran," spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

The team was due to take part in the event in western Iran from February 16-17.

Trump signed an executive order a week ago barring entry of all refugees to the US for 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocking citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entry for 90 days.

The order, which caused mayhem worldwide and has been met with legal challenges, was later clarified to say that green card holders were not targeted by the ban.