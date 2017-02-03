Iran finishes runner-up at WABA Championship

Sports Desk

Iran defeated host Jordan to finish runner-up at the West Asian Basketball Association (WABA) Championship on Thursday.

Coached by Mehran Hatami, the Iranian squad powered past Jordan 82-59 in a match held in Amman, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran won the first, second, third and fourth quarters 25-15, 19-14, 19-14 and 19-16, respectively.

With 21 points and eight rebounds, Behnam Yakhchali played a significant role in his side's ultimate victory. Jordan's highest-scoring player was Mahmoud Abdeen with 17 points.

Prior to Iran-Jordan match, Lebanon beat Syria 78-64 to finish the tournament undefeated and win the title.

Iran had outpowered Iraq, Syria and Palestine 92-80, 92-48 and 114-65, respectively, and conceded a 62-65 defeat to Lebanon, in its previous fixtures in the tourney.

Iran's Arsalan Kazemi and Lebanon's Fadi El Khatib were selected as the best rebounder and the most valuable player of the tournament, respectively.

At the end of the competition, Iran, Jordan, Syria, Iraq as well as Lebanon booked seats in the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 to be held in Lebanon from August 10-20, 2017.

The WABA Championship is a meet between the national teams of the West Asia region.

It was first held in the Lebanese capital of Beirut in 1999.

Iran is the most decorated team in the meet with six titles.