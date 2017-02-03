Israel interprets US settlements statement as green light

Israel welcomed a White House statement on settlements on Friday, seeing it as condoning construction in existing settler blocs rather than a signal to rein in building that has angered European capitals and Palestinians.

In its first substantive announcement on Israel-Palestinian issue, the Donald Trump administration said on Thursday it had not taken an official position on Israeli settlement activity, but recognized that unchecked expansion may not be helpful in achieving peace with the Palestinians, Reuters reported.

"While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," it said.

At one level, it appeared to be a rap on the knuckles for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has announced wide-ranging settlement expansion plans since the Jan. 20 inauguration, including around 6,000 new units.

But on closer reading, the statement was a softening of policy from the Obama administration and even that of George W. Bush, both because it does not view settlements as an obstacle to peace or rule out their expansion within existing blocs.

EU stance

EU is strongly opposed to Israel’s recent announcement to build 3,000 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Mogherini said the EU "deeply regrets that Israel is proceeding with this, despite the continuous serious international concern and objections, which have been constantly raised at all levels, AFP reported.

"The announcement marks a very worrying trend, posing a direct challenge to the prospects of a viable two-state solution, which is increasingly difficult and risks becoming impossible."

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians in reaction to the White House statement.

Since taking office, Trump has largely kept quiet on Israeli-Palestinian issues, making no comment in response to Netanyahu's series of announcements for thousands more settler homes, a silence interpreted as endorsement.

Under Barack Obama, the White House maintained a firm line against settlements, calling them illegitimate and an obstacle to peace. Most of the world considers all settlements illegal under international law.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Britain has also issued statement this week criticizing Netanyahu's settlement plans.

Israel unveiled plans on Tuesday for 3,000 more settler units in the occupied West Bank, the third such announcement in 11 days.

In December, Britain voted for a UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building.