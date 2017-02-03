Avalanche kills three in northeast of Tehran

At least three people lost their lives and two others were injured by an avalanche in a mountainous region northeast of the capital, Tehran.

Deputy Governor General of Tehran, Hassan Karimi, said the incident occurred Friday morning when four vehicles were buried under tons of snow on a road in Mobarak Abad village near the city of Damavand, some 70 kilometers northeast of Tehran, IRNA reported.

Rescuers saved several people who were trapped.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Tehran Province, Hossein Ketabdar, said the IRCS has dispatched detection dogs and bio-radar to the area.

He also said a helicopter has been sent to the area as there is a possibility that more vehicles have been stuck in the region.

Ketabdar said that the head of Road and Urban Development Organization of Roudehen and Pardis is among the dead.

The incident came as heavy snowfall and storms have blocked roads and affected utilities in many mountainous areas across the country and delayed flights.

Some 29,000 people have received rescue and relief services in 241 cities, towns and villages, and 2,010 were accommodated.

On Saturday, at least four other people of a group of 16 were killed by an avalanche in northwestern Iran. The avalanche hit the Sardasht district in West Azerbaijan Province.