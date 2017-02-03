RSS
February 03, 2017 0559 GMT

Publish Date: Fri, 03 Feb 2017 19:08:47 GMT
2016 investment target met: Nobakht

Based on official figures, Iran has drawn foreign investment of over $11 billion in 2016, said government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht on Thursday.

He put the amount of foreign investment in Iran in 2016 at $11.5 billion which, he said, also brought in know-how and technology to the country, IRNA reported.

He added that the removal of sanctions provided abundant opportunities for promoting the national economy.

Despite limitations in financial resources, the government did its best to activate the industrial units affected by the sanctions, the official noted.

He said Iran experienced a 6.5-percent economic growth in the first half of the Iranian year which started on March 20, 2016.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have confirmed Iran's economic growth and the sustainability of country's economy in the region, Nobakht added.

Referring to impacts of the decline in oil prices on the regional countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, he said according to IMF reports, Iran's economy is now stronger than those of Australia, the Netherlands and the UAE.

   
