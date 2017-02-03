Russian Senate delegation to visit Iran

The Defense and Security Committee of the Russian Federation Council (Senate) is to send a delegation to Iran on March 1 for an official visit.

Head of Russian Senate’s Defense Committee, Viktor Ozerov, said the delegation will meet officials of Iran’s ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense during their six-day visit, IRNA reported.

Parliamentary cooperation and coordination for composing anti-terrorism laws are topics to be discussed between the Russian delegation and Iranian officials.

The Russian delegation is also expected to talk with Iranian officials on ways of finding a peaceful solution for the Syria crisis.

Tehran and Moscow have stepped up their cooperation in many fields, the economy and defense in particular.

The cooperation between the two countries has been growing following a nuclear deal struck between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries, which includes Russia.