Malaysian agriculture minister due in Tehran

Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Mah Siew Keong, heading a 25-member delegation, is to travel to Iran as of Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials for expansion of cooperation.

Within his two-day visit, Keong will meet and confer with Iran’s Minister of Industries, Mines and Trade, Mohammad-Reza Nematzadeh, Agricultural Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, and Head of Parliament’s Health Committee, Ali Nobakht Haghighi, IRNA reported.

Concurrent with his visit, a seminar on wood and an exhibition on benefits of palm oil are scheduled to be held in Tehran.

Malaysian officials will also discuss reopening of their regional palm oil office in Tehran.

Before visiting Iran, the Malaysian minister visited India and held talks with the country’s officials on expansion of cooperation.