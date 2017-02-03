RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 03, 2017 0559 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176924
Publish Date: Fri, 03 Feb 2017 19:11:06 GMT
Service: Iran

Malaysian agriculture minister due in Tehran

Malaysian agriculture minister due in Tehran

Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Mah Siew Keong, heading a 25-member delegation, is to travel to Iran as of Sunday to hold talks with Iranian officials for expansion of cooperation.

Within his two-day visit, Keong will meet and confer with Iran’s Minister of Industries, Mines and Trade, Mohammad-Reza Nematzadeh,  Agricultural Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, and Head of Parliament’s Health Committee, Ali Nobakht Haghighi, IRNA reported.

Concurrent with his visit, a seminar on wood and an exhibition on benefits of palm oil are scheduled to be held in Tehran.

Malaysian officials will also discuss reopening of their regional palm oil office in Tehran.

Before visiting Iran, the Malaysian minister visited India and held talks with the country’s officials on expansion of cooperation.

 

   
KeyWords
Malaysia
minister
Tehran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0900 sec