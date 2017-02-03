Qur'an exegesis to be published in German

A publishing center in Iraq plans to publish an interpretation of the Holy Qur'an in German.

The Al-Kafil Publications, affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas in Karbala, Iraq, will publish the Qur'an exegesis, written by Mohammad-Hussein Fatemi.

The Qur'an interpretation also includes the Arabic text of the Holy Qur'an, IQNA wrote.

Preparations for publishing the work using the most advanced printing technologies have already started.

Faras al-Ibrahimi, director of the publications, said the Arabic version of the book has been well received in Iraq and other countries.

He said the Qur'an interpretation has been endorsed by Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi.