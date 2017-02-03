Moscow museum hosting 'Beautiful Iran' exhibition

A photo exhibition, titled 'Beautiful Iran', is underway in the Russian Sciences Academy's Museum of Geology in Moscow as part of programs to mark the 38th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Moscow Reza Maleki said at the inaugural ceremony of the event that progress in various sectors, particularly culture and art, corresponds with the objectives of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported.

He further said that the exhibition features photos on Iran's nature, history and attractions.

Iran's Charge d'Affaires Ahmad Heidarian also told the same event that stability and security after 40 years since the establishment of the Islamic Revolution in Iran is indebted to resolve of the revolutionary leaders and public involvement.

Head of Moscow Geology Museum and head of Moscow House of Nations were also among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony.

'Beautiful Iran' exhibition features 25 tableaux on the country's historical monuments, Iranian and Islamic architecture and tourism.

The event will continue until Wednesday.