February 03, 2017 1008 GMT

News ID:176934
Publish Date: Fri, 03 Feb 2017 21:47:34 GMT
Service: Iran

Lebanon's president 'safe zones' for refugees in coordination with Syria

Lebanon's president 'safe zones' for refugees in coordination with Syria

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has urged the international community to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland by setting up a series of "safe zones" in coordination with the government in Damascus.

Present Aoun made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi.

During the meeting, the Lebanese president pledged that his country would not force any refugees to return to Syria amid insecure conditions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aoun expressed Lebanon’s support for a political solution to the ongoing crisis in neighboring Syria and combating Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the Mideast region.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in a recent meeting with Grandi warned that plans to create safe zones in the Arab country, proposed by the new administration of US President Donald Trump, would pose serious risks to civilians’ lives if enforced without coordination with Damascus.

Muallem said Monday that any attempt to impose safe zones without coordination with the Syrian government will be an “unsafe act.”

Some 1.2 million Syrian refugees are currently taking shelter in Lebanon. The influx of Syrian refugees is exerting huge pressure on Lebanon’s poor infrastructure, education and health systems.

The United Nations and other international organizations have repeatedly called upon the international community to intensify efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Syria has been plagued by a deadly foreign-backed militancy since March 2011.

Millions of Syrians have been fleeing the conflict in their home country to neighboring states as well as elsewhere in the world.

   
KeyWords
Lebanon's president
refugees
Syria
 
