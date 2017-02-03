Trump attitude matter of worry for EU leaders

The US administration's attitude under President Donald Trump has seriously worried leaders from the European Union as they now express concern that campaign rhetoric used by the new US president will become policy.

Several EU leaders gathered for a summit in Malta on Friday, where they highlighted gaps between the position taken by Brussels and that of the Trump administration regarding international issues including the refugee flows and a travel ban introduced by Washington on citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries.

French President Francois Hollande was one of those leaders who questioned Washington's behavior.

He said it was unacceptable that Trump could pressure the EU through his statements.

"Many countries have to realize that their future is first in the European Union, rather than who knows what bilateral relation with the United States," Hollande stated.

The French president also cast doubt on Trump’s stance on NATO.

Trump says NATO member states should either pay for US military support or rely on their own military might at the time of war.

In mid-January, the US president said NATO "was obsolete because it was designed many many years ago … and … the countries weren't paying what they're supposed to pay."

"Who knows what the president of the United States really wants," President Hollande said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was the target of criticism by the EU leaders. May recently offered that London be a bridge between Brussels and Washington.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite rebuked May's offer, saying that it was almost impossible to build such a bridge because "today we're communicating with the United States mainly on Twitter."

Trump's statements, which are mainly posted on Twitter, have been controversial since he officially took office on January 20.

Prior to the EU summit in Malta, President of the European Council Donald Tusk categorized the United States under the administration of Trump as a "threat" against the bloc.

Tusk highlighted on Friday the importance of staying united in the face of an unpredictable partner, referring to Trump.

"For us the new geopolitical situation is still maybe not a threat but a challenge, but it can change into a real threat if we are not united enough," Tusk stated.

He, however, said Brussels still believed relations with Washington had top priority.

Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern also reacted to the actions of the Trump administration. The Austrian leader said the stance Trump had taken since he took office on January 20 was "worrying."

Many observers have questioned the future of ties between the EU and Washington in the wake of Trump's controversial moves, which have been described by some as "undiplomatic."