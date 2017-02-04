Saudi airstrikes, mercenaries kill seven across Yemen

Saudi Arabian warplanes and Riyadh-backed militias have slain seven civilians in indiscriminate offensives targeting various areas across Yemen.

On Saturday, Saudi aircraft targeted fishing boats off the Tarfah Island of the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaydah, killing one civilian and injuring six others.

Two civilians were killed and a number of others injured after the fighter planes struck the al-Mokha District of Ta’izz Province in Yemen’s extreme southwest.

The United Nations has warned about the dire situation of civilians in Mokha and Ta’izz more generally, as Saudi Arabia and its mercenaries try to force out Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The movement has been defending Yemen against the Saudi war, which started in March 2015 to restore power to former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who has resigned but seeks a forced return to office.

Saudi-backed militiamen, meanwhile, raided residential buildings in the Nihm District in Yemen’s western Sana’a Province, killing two women and one child.

Separately, Russia Today reported that five people had been killed and 35 others injures during a melee in the Central Prison in the capital, Sana’a.

It cited Abdul-Salam al-Dhale’ei, the head of the country’s Rehabilitation Organization, as saying that violence erupted following an argument between a prisoner and a guard.