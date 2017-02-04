RSS
February 04, 2017 1148 GMT

News ID:176946
Publish Date: Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:32:47 GMT
Service: Iran

Indonesian, Filipino students protest Trump travel ban

Indonesian, Filipino students protest Trump travel ban

Students in Indonesian and Philippine capitals have staged rallies outside US embassies to protest against immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Indonesian students and activists from several rights groups in Jakarta on Saturday urged their government and the international community to help stop Trump’s executive order that banned  travelers from seven Muslim nations.

"We are here to protest Trump's xenophobic and Islamophobia policies," rights activist Veronica Koman who organized the protest told Associated Press. 

The protesters carried banners which read, "I'm angry with Trump" and "No ban, no wall" during their peaceful rally.

"Actually this is not only for Muslims but this is war against humanity because the immigrants or refugees around the world, not only from Muslim countries, don't have to be treated like this," activist Filza Inanuma said. 

A similar protest rally was held outside the seaside US Embassy in the Philippine capital of Manila, where protesters burned a portrait of Trump and carried signs reading: “Dump Trump” and “No Deportations” among others. No violence was reported.

Participants in the protest waved signed which condemned "US imperialism". The demonstration in Manila also marked the anniversary of Filipino-American War that began on February 4, 1899.

The protest rallies came as a federal judge in the US imposed a nationwide hold on Trump's ban on Friday for travelers and immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen, siding with the states that have challenged the executive order.

   
