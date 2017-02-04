Trump has highest disapproval of any new president: Poll

US President Donald Trump has the highest disapproval ratings of any new president in recent history, according to a new survey.

A majority, 53 percent, of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 44 percent approve, according to a new CNN/ORC poll released on Friday.

It marks the highest disapproval rating for a new elected president since polls began tracking those results, making Trump the only president to hold a net-negative rating this early in his presidency.

However, 78 percent of respondents say Trump is handling the presidency as they would have expected.

Trump's first two weeks in office have been marked by nationwide protests over his executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed by CNN say they oppose Trump’s immigration order, while 47 percent say they favor the action.

A vast majority of respondents, 82 percent, who oppose the executive order believe it constitutes a Muslim ban. A quarter of supporters also see the action as an attempt to ban Muslims from entering the country.

Opinions on the subject are sharply divided across party lines, with 88 percent of Democrats opposing Trump’s action and 88 percent of Republicans supporting the order.

Independents are also more likely to be against the immigration order, with 54 percent opposed.

In addition, Americans are largely opposed to Trump’s executive order to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Opposition to the plan stands at 60 percent, while only 38 percent support the wall, the CNN poll shows.