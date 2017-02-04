RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 04, 2017 1148 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176951
Publish Date: Sat, 04 Feb 2017 13:44:14 GMT
Service: Iran

Study finds personality traits in children may be contagious

Study finds personality traits in children may be contagious

A study from Michigan State University, the US, has found that personality traits among children may be shaped by environment rather than just genes.

Researchers from the psychology department at Michigan State studied two preschool classes for a whole school year and found that personality traits and social networks among three- and -year-olds became similar over time. The study was the first of its kind to study personality traits in young children over time.

"Our finding, that personality traits are 'contagious' among children, flies in the face of common assumptions that personality is ingrained and can't be changed," Jennifer Watling Neal, associate professor of psychology and coauthor of the study, said in a press release. "This is important because some personality traits can help children succeed in life, while others can hold them back."

Researchers found that children whose peers were extroverted or hard-working modeled the same traits over time. However, children whose peers were overanxious and easily frustrated did not take on those personality traits.

The study, which was also coauthored by doctoral students Allison Gornik and Sharon Lo, found that children have a bigger influence on each other than previously thought.

"Parents spend a lot of their time trying to teach their child to be patient, to be a good listener, not to be impulsive," Emily Durbin, associate professor of psychology and coauthor of the study, said in a press release. "But this wasn't their parents or their teachers affecting them ― it was their friends. It turns out that three- and four-year-olds are being change agents."

   
KeyWords
Personality trait
US
CHILDREN
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0763 sec