RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 04, 2017 1148 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176955
Publish Date: Sat, 04 Feb 2017 13:50:48 GMT
Service: Iran

Cancer rates in women to increase six times faster than men

Cancer rates in women to increase six times faster than men

Cancer rates are set to rise six times faster in women than in men over the next two decades, new data has shown.

Obesity and unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increased cancer risk for both sexes, warned Cancer Research UK ― and women will suffer disproportionately from the rise, The Independent wrote.

This is because a number of types of cancer linked to being obese only affect women, such as womb cancer, ovarian cancer and postmenopausal breast cancer. Cervical and oral cancers were also found to be on the rise among women.

Sir Harpal Kumar, the charity’s chief executive, said the figures showed “the huge challenge we continue to face, both in the UK and worldwide.” More people die from cancer than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis put together, he said.

“With more investment into research, we hope to make big improvements over the next 20 years in diagnosing the disease earlier and improving and developing treatments so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their disease,” said Harpal.

An estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men will be diagnosed with cancer by 2035, according to the organization, with cancer rates rising by around three percent for women and half a percent for men.

 

   
KeyWords
Cancer
women
faster
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0583 sec