Cancer rates in women to increase six times faster than men

Cancer rates are set to rise six times faster in women than in men over the next two decades, new data has shown.

Obesity and unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increased cancer risk for both sexes, warned Cancer Research UK ― and women will suffer disproportionately from the rise, The Independent wrote.

This is because a number of types of cancer linked to being obese only affect women, such as womb cancer, ovarian cancer and postmenopausal breast cancer. Cervical and oral cancers were also found to be on the rise among women.

Sir Harpal Kumar, the charity’s chief executive, said the figures showed “the huge challenge we continue to face, both in the UK and worldwide.” More people die from cancer than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis put together, he said.

“With more investment into research, we hope to make big improvements over the next 20 years in diagnosing the disease earlier and improving and developing treatments so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their disease,” said Harpal.

An estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men will be diagnosed with cancer by 2035, according to the organization, with cancer rates rising by around three percent for women and half a percent for men.