Iran has highest Internet domains in Middle East

Science Desk

Iran has the highest number of registered Internet domains in the Middle East.

The number of Internet domains in Iran has surpassed 850,000, according to latest figures.

Over 100,000 Internet domains were registered during March 20, 2016-January 19, 2017.

Iran's country code top-level domain (TLD) '.ir' denoting those registered under Iranian identity, currently stands at 842,102, followed by 'co.ir' at 3,911 and 'ac.ir' at 1,952.

Also, the number of administrative and governmental domain 'gov.ir' stands at 277.

In addition, the number of domains registered under 'sch.ir' stands at 325, followed by 'org.ir' at 318 and 'id.ir' at 436.

Also, 40 domains have been registered under 'net.ir'.

Iran has even overtaken Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Slovakia, Greece and Finland in the number of registered Internet domains.

With an annual growth rate of 45 percent, Iran is among the top four nations in the world in terms of the number of Internet domains.