Iran dismisses US bluster, vows ‘roaring missiles’ if threatened

Iran brushed aside on Saturday the United States’ posturing as “threadbare” accusations against Iran aimed at scaring away investors.

“The Iranian nation and authorities do not attach the least value to these remarks,” First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said in response to the recent anti-Iran rhetoric by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Saturday called Iran “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world”.

Mattis said that Iran's "misconduct and misbehavior," would have to be addressed.

Reacting to Mattis’ remarks, Jahangiri said accusations that Iran supports terrorism have gone threadbare.

Had it not been for Iran, Jahangiri said, Syria would have today fallen to the Daesh terrorist group, “Arab countries would have been encircled by Daesh, and no one would have known what Al-Qaeda would be doing in Afghanistan.”

He said Iran was present wherever it was necessary to help restore stability.

“Over the recent years, wherever they planted terrorism to disrupt the region, the country that was present on the battlefield against terror was the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Iran has most recently been lending advisory military support to the Syrian and Iraqi militaries against terrorism.

Pointing to the anti-Iran rhetoric by the US officials, including Trump himself, Jahangiri said, “These accusations against Iran have become [mere] rehashes, and even the accuser is ashamed of making the claim that Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism.”

The senior official said the accusations are meant to slow down Iran’s progress by dissuading domestic and foreign investors.

On Friday, the US administration also imposed new sanctions against Iran over a recent missile test by the Islamic Republic.

Jahangiri said the parties imposing the sanctions on Iran have witnessed the difference between when they impose bans and when they engage in interaction with the Islamic Republic.

“If a language of respect is used to talk to the Iranian nation and if issues are resolved through dialogue and negotiation, then, as stated by President [Hassan Rouhani], the outcome could be a win for all.”

‘Roaring missiles’

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), warned that Iran's missiles will come down on enemies if they do wrong.

"We are working day and night to protect Iran’s security and if the enemy sets a foot wrong, our roaring missiles will fall on them,” Hajizadeh said on Saturday.

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, and said the test did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear agreement with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but the latest test was the first since Trump entered the White House.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and recommended the missile testing be studied at committee level. The new US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called the test "unacceptable".

The Security Council resolution was adopted to buttress the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear activities, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

The resolution urged Tehran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons. Critics say the resolution's language does not make this obligatory.

Tehran says its missile tests do not breach UN resolutions because they are solely for defense purposes and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.