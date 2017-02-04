Tehran tourism exhibit to host 21 countries

The 10th Tehran International Tourism Exhibit will be held with the participation of 21 countries.

The exhibition, which is scheduled for February 6-9, will host 446 foreign and domestic firms involved in the tourism sector, said Deputy Head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) Morteza Rahmani-Movahed.

Last year 13 countries attended the exhibition, but this year the number increased to 21. The participants are from Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Cyprus, India, Cambodia, Maldives, Macedonia, Yemen, China, Brazil and Lebanon, IRNA reported.

The poster for the exhibit bears the motto of 'See Iran Differently'.

Several foreign officials including ministers of South Africa, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Iraq and Afghanistan and ambassadors and diplomats together with a number of Iranian officials and tourism activists will attend the event, he said.

Rahmani-Movahed added that Turkey, Russia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan will also have representatives in this year's exhibition.

"The number of foreign participants [this year] has increased 158 percent compared to the year before," said Farhad Aminian, the secretary of the exhibition.

In September, Rahmani-Movahed said over 16 million foreign tourists have visited the country over the past three and a half years bringing in revenues of $24 billion to the country.