Iran plans oil, natural gas fields tender in mid-February

Iran will hold fresh contracts to develop oil and natural gas fields in mid-February in the country's first such tender since the lifting of international sanctions a year ago, said an oil official on Saturday.

"The plan was to hold the first tender at the end of January, but it will be held with 15 days of delay on February 15," Ali Kardor, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was quoted as saying by ISNA.

"Twenty-nine companies have been qualified, but we would like to add more companies to the list," he added.

OPEC's No. 3 oil producer hopes its new Iran Petroleum Contracts (IPCs), which are part of efforts to sweeten the terms offered on oil development deals, will draw foreign companies and boost output after years of under-investment.

The first new-style tender has been put off several times due to unspecified reasons.

Raising output

Kardor also said Iran's crude oil production will reach four million barrels per day by March 20, 2017 while crude oil and condensates exports are expected to reach three million barrels in the period.

Iran exported a maximum of 0.9 mbd to Europe during December, he added.

The NIOC chief said that Iran's total natural gas output reached 840 mcm per day from 490 mcm/d in 2013.

He also said that Iran's production of natural gas from the supergiant South Pars Gas Field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, stands at 480 mcm/d.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being allowed to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model. The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Austria's OMV signed in May an MoU for projects located in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said was the second western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.

Recently, German industrial group Siemens has been in negotiations with Iran over an order for track technology and intercity trains that could be worth over €2 billion. It signed a contract to upgrade Iran's railway network in October.

Unconfirmed Iranian media reports last year said German chemicals giant BASF was in talks with Iranian officials about investing in a multibillion-dollar petrochemical complex. BASF has declined to comment on these.

The company has said it welcomed the lifting of sanctions and was strictly adhering to international rules and agreements. BASF has a sales office in Iran and some polyurethane foams operations for finished products with "currently very limited commercial activities". It says it is observing the situation very closely.

Iranian officials in the oil sector have said they are not worried that President Donald Trump's tough stance against Tehran will affect foreign investment in the energy sector.