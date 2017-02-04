Iran steel exports rise over 45% in 10 months

Iran's steelmakers exported over 4.4 million tons of crude steel and steel products in the ten months to January, registering a 45 percent growth compared to the figures for the corresponding period last year, according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) exported 465,544 tons of cast iron and steel products during the period marking a four-percent rise compared to the figure for the preceding year, IRNA reported.

According to IMIDRO, the steelmaker exported 35,259 tons of its products in the month to January 19 indicating a 2.5-fold rise compared to the figure for the same month last year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company's exports for the 10-month period reached 1.44 million tons. The products exported included hot, cold, galvanized, acid-washed, tin-plated, color-coated, corrugated steel coils and strips. The figure shows a nine-percent growth against the amount for last year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company exported products weighing 68,974 tons during the month to January 19, showing a fall of 63 percent year-on-year.

Khouzestan Steel Company (KSC) took the lion's share of total exports by shipping more than 1.578 million tons of blooms, billets and slabs during the ten-month period, registering a 43 percent growth year-on-year.

KSC exported 170,566 tons of products during the month to January 19, showing a rise of 14 percent compared to the figure for the same month last year.

According to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA) on January 25, Iran produced 17.895 million tons of crude steel last year, showing a rise of 10.8 percent compared with the figure for 2015, which was 16.146 million tons.

Iran ranked 14th among 2016 crude steel producers to remain unchanged from its standing in 2015 and 2014.

In December 2016, Iran produced 1.521 million tons of crude steel, which is 13.8 percent higher than the figure for corresponding month of 2015, which was 1.336 million tons.

According to the Islamic Republic's 2025 Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with an expected exports figure of 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel production, including over 150 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.