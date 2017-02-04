Iran announces reciprocal response to US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Ministry announces reciprocal response to the US move to impose sanctions on Tehran over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen's Houthi fighters.

The Ministry in a statement condemned as illegal the recent US sanctions, Press TV reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with the backing of the wise participation and support of the great Iranian nation, will respond proportionately and reciprocally to any move that targets the interests of the Iranian people,” the statement said.

It added that Iran’s missile power is only aimed at defensive purposes and meant to carry conventional weapons and would never be used other than in legitimate defense.

The Foreign Ministry said Iran’s missile program is the undeniable and inalienable right of the Iranian nation according to international law and the United Nations charter.

The statement added that any foreign interference in this regard is a violation of international law and outside the jurisdiction of any country or organization.

The ministry said the recent US sanctions are also inconsistent with US commitments and at odds with the spirit and text of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“Just as in reaction to the Islamophobic move of the US government and the temporary prevention of the entry of Iranians, the issuance of visas was suspended for US citizens within the framework of a special mechanism, in response to the new US measure, the Islamic Republic of Iran will move to impose legal restrictions on a number of American people and entities who are involved in founding and assisting extremist, terrorist groups in the region or contributing to the carnage and suppression of defenseless people in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement reiterated that the security of the Islamic Republic is not open to any compromise or negotiations, stressing that the naive and injudicious measures of the US government would not prevent Iran from following through with its principled policy of safeguarding peace and security in the region and combating terrorism and extremism.

The statement came after the US Treasury Department said on Friday that Washington has imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and 12 entities as part of bids to ratchet up pressure on Iran.

The move against Iran is the first by the US government since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

A senior US administration said the new sanctions were an “initial step” in response to Iran's "provocative behavior,” adding Tehran would face more measures if it “does not curb its ballistic missile program and continues support for Houthi militia in Yemen”.

Washington claims that a recent missile test by Iran violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries, including the US.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said on Thursday that Iran’s “successful” recent ballistic missile test had breached neither the deal nor the resolution.

"Iran's missile tests are not, and have never been, in violation of the JCPOA or Resolution 2231,” Dehqan added.