Iran major billet producers active in global market

Iran's square billet producers chose to reduce prices to meet export customers' price expectations thus boosting demand. In addition, a significant downturn in Turkey's import scrap tags along with loyal price policy from the CIS played in favor of lower offer levels from Iran as well.

Foreign buyers supported the sellers with some significant demand, mostly from Asia and traditional Middle East and North Africa (MENA) customers, Metal Expert reported.

Currently, Iranian producers are quoting billet at $375 per ton FOB, which is $10-15 per ton below the level of previous contracts signed at the end of December and in the first half of January. In particular, offers at such a level were heard in the UAE this week.

Also, over the past couple of weeks, some significant demand was coming from Southeast Asia, while buyers from the Middle East were also quite active.

Iran's key steel billet exporter, Khouzestan Steel Company (KSC), managed to sell 55,000 tons to Thailand and some smaller quantities to Egypt and Sudan (30,000 ton and 10,000 tons respectively) at $375 per ton FOB. All deals were closed around two weeks ago.

The company is welcoming bids for March shipment semis, although the official tender is expected to be opened within at least a week.

"If we get a good price between the tenders, we will negotiate it as well. Now we may consider even $370 per ton FOB," a KSC source said.

Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO), which opened the tender for 30,000 tons of square billet two weeks ago, is now about to close it.

"We are finalizing billet sales for February shipment at $375/ton FOB," a source told Metal Expert. The producer exported 330,000 tons of billets in the 10 months since March 20, 2016 mostly to the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Oman, while some smaller volumes were booked in Thailand and Sudan, ESCO's representative said.

Iran's billet supplier Kish South Kaveh Steel plans to ship some 30,000 tons of 130-mm and 150-mm billet in February. The company is currently inviting bids, while the tender is expected to be finalized in early February.