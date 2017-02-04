RSS
Home

February 04, 2017 0347 GMT

News ID:176976
Publish Date: Sat, 04 Feb 2017 19:03:38 GMT
Service: Iran

ATR representatives due in Tehran today

Representatives of French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR will arrive in Tehran today, said deputy minister of roads and urban development.

Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told reporters on Saturday that ATR will deliver three or four passenger planes to Iran Air by March 20, IRNA reported.

The planes will be delivered to Iran following the finalization of the deal valued at $400 million for 20 passenger planes, the official said.

On January 11, Airbus also delivered the first plane to Iran under the deal between Iran and Airbus to purchase 100 passenger planes from the French manufacturer of civil aircraft, Fakhrieh-Kashan said.

He hoped that two other Airbus passenger planes would be delivered in March.

After the announcement of 'Implementation Day' of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPAO) between Iran and six major world powers on January 16, 2016, Iranian airlines started direct talks with global aircraft manufacturing companies.

The preliminary contract between Iran and France's Airbus for the purchase of 100 passenger planes was signed during a visit to Paris by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in January 2016.

   
