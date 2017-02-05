$3b investment planned for renewable energy plants: Minister

Iran to invest $3 billion on constructing renewable energy power plants, said Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian on Saturday.

"Iran intends to launch a large-scale project to construct renewable energy power plants in the course of the Sixth Five-Year Development Plan to generate 5,000 MW of energy," Chitchian said while launching three 7-MW solar power plants in Hamedan, western Iran, IRNA reported.

He noted that prior to the inauguration of the renewable energy power plant in Hamedan, the biggest operating plant of the kind was generating just 1 MW.

"But today, two 7-megawatt power plants have been launched in Hamedan and the construction of three more have begun," Chitchian said.

In September, 2016, Switzerland's MECI Group International signed an agreement with the government to build a €750-million ($839 million) wind farm.

The project, located in the mountainous region in northern Iran, will have 270 MW installed capacity, according to a statement from the Swiss holding company. Turbine testing is already taking place onsite, stated MECI Chairman Jeremiah Josey.

"Iran is at a very interesting point in history," Josey told Bloomberg in a phone interview. "There is so much growth to be had. They can get through at least 20 years of technological catch-up in five years."

Officials have been courting international renewable-energy investments in the market of 80 million people. Generating more green power at home would allow the country to export more of its fossil fuels, Chitchian said in July.

MECI signed a five-year power purchase agreement with the Iran's Energy Ministry with a fixed feed-in tariff. Josey said he expects the contract to be extended "once we prove ourselves".

MECI, which also agreed to build a 100-MW combined heat and power plant that will use natural gas, will finance the project with a bond issue and equity partners, according to Josey. The expected debt-to-equity split is 80/20, he said.

Josey anticipates the signing of agreements for another 500 MW of renewable-energy plants once the wind farm progresses. MECI has a target to install one gigawatt of clean energy in Iran, which will be a mix of solar and wind.

"By the middle of next year, if we don't have it up and running, we should at least have signed one gigawatt," he said.