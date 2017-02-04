Indians go to polls in test for Modi's cash ban

Millions of Indians began voting Saturday in regional elections seen as the first major test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party after his controversial move to ban all high-value notes last year.

Five Indian states will elect new governments over the next five weeks in a multi-phased election, with voting kicking off in northern Punjab and coastal Goa in the west, AFP reported.

Modi's bold move to ban the notes that made up 86 percent of the currency was aimed at curbing widespread tax evasion, but has also dented growth and caused widespread pain to the millions of Indians who lack access to formal banking.

His personal popularity has remained high well into his first term, but the elections are being seen as a test of its endurance.

In a tweet Saturday morning, the Hindu-nationalist leader called on voters in the first phase to exercise their right to vote.

Residents were seen queuing outside polling booths across states of Punjab and Goa, where more than 40 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots to elect a total of 157 legislators.

Massive security arrangements were in place to ensure violence-free voting, with hundreds of thousands of security forces personnel on guard outside polling's stations.

Modi's party is likely to lose out in Punjab, where it has been in power alongside its regional alliance partner since 2007, but also where a turnaround for the centre-left opposition Congress Party is possible.

Rahul Gandhi, the 44-year-old Nehru-Gandhi family scion who is seen as the party's next head, has pulled out all the stops to revive its fortunes, facing criticism after a series of state election defeats.

But the biggest test for Modi will be in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh (UP), where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won big in the 2014 general election.

The state is important because it sends the highest number of MPs to the upper house of the national Parliament, where the BJP currently lacks a majority.

Modi needs to win state elections to gain more seats in the nation's upper house of Parliament, which has blocked reforms seen as crucial to fuelling the economic growth it has promised voters.