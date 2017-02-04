Le Pen kicks off campaign, promises French 'freedom'

France’s far-right party leader Marine Le Pen kicked off her presidential campaign on Saturday, hoping promises to shield voters from globalization boost her chances at a time of French political turmoil.

Opinion polls see the 48-year old daughter of National Front (FN) founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, topping the first round on April 23, but then losing the May 7 run-off to a mainstream candidate, Reuters reported.

But in the most unpredictable election race France has known in decades, the FN hopes a two-day rally in Lyon, where Le Pen is spelling out her electoral platform, will help convince voters to back her.

In 144 “commitments,” Le Pen proposes leaving the euro zone, taxes on the job contracts of foreigners, lowering the retirement age and increasing several welfare benefits while lowering payroll tax for small firms and income tax.

The manifesto also foresees reserving certain rights now available to all residents, including free education, to French citizens only, hiring 15,000 police, building more prisons, curbing migration and leaving NATO’s integrated command.

“The aim of this program is first of all to give France its freedom back and give the people a voice,” Le Pen said in the introduction to the manifesto.

Emmanuel Macron, a pro-European centrist candidate whom polls say might be Le Pen’s opponent in the run-off, held a rally in Lyon on Saturday to propose a radically different platform.

Buoyed by last year’s unexpected vote to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump’s election in the United States, the FN hopes to ride the same populist wave to victory.

If elected, Le Pen says she would immediately seek an overhaul of the European Union that would reduce it to a very loose cooperative of nations with no single currency, and no border-free area. If, as is likely, France’s EU partners refuse to agree to this, she will call a referendum to leave the EU.

Fillon faces mounting pressure

Another French presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.

Senator Bruno Gilles, head of the party’s influential Bouches-du-Rhone region, said in a radio interview that the party faithful had “turned the page” and overwhelmingly wanted a change of candidate.

Fillon, 62, has been embroiled in a deepening scandal since the satirical newspaper, Le Canard Enchaine, reported he had paid his wife hundreds of thousands of euros of public money for work she may not have done.

He denies the allegations, but they have rocked his campaign. An opinion poll published overnight showed the former front-runner is now set to trail in third behind Le Pen and independent centrist Macron in the first round of the election on April 23.

On Friday, FN called on Fillon to withdraw his candidacy as they sharpened attacks on the conservative following damaging new television revelations.

Fillon vowed on Friday to fight on despite public calls from a growing number of Republican lawmakers and officials for him to step aside.