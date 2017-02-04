London protesters call for UK to withdraw Trump invitation

Refugee order triggers protests across Australia, Indonesia, Philippines

Thousands of protesters marched on Parliament in London to demand that the British government withdraw its invitation to US President Donald Trump for a state visit.

Criticism of conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May has swelled since her Washington visit to meet Trump last month, when she confirmed plans for a return visit by Trump to Britain, expected in the summer, AP reported.

Saturday’s demonstration in the British capital involved a three-kilometer (two-mile) march of several thousand people from the US Embassy to the Houses of Parliament. Protesters chanted: “Theresa May, shame on you!”

Lawmakers are expected to debate British plans to invite Trump later this month. An online petition calling for May to rescind the invite has attracted strong support, but May insists a Trump visit is welcome.

Protest against refugee ban

-----------

Also protesters demonstrated outside the US Embassy in London against Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Reuters reported.

Protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans such as “No to Trump. No to War” and “Trump: Special Relationship? Just Say No!” at the demonstration against the ban and Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barring travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked the order but many in Britain are angry about the measure, which they see as discriminatory, and the time it took for British prime minister’s government to criticize it.

Protests across Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines

-------

Trump’s refugee order also triggered protests across Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters rallied across Australia on Saturday condemning the travel ban order and demanding an end to Australia’s offshore detention of asylum seekers.

US ties with Australia became strained on Thursday after details about an acrimonious phone call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull emerged and Trump said a deal between the two nations on refugee resettlement was “dumb”.

About 1,000 people gathered in Sydney to protest against Trump’s executive order on immigration and to call on Australia to close its offshore processing centers on the tiny Pacific Island of Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, Reuters reported.

Similar protests were held in Canberra, Newcastle and Hobart, while hundreds attended an anti-Trump rally in Melbourne on Friday.

Under the “dumb deal,” the United States would take up to 1,250 asylum seekers held on Nauru and Manus. In return, Australia would take refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In Sydney, protesters carried placards that said “Refugee torture, Australia’s shame” and “No walls, no camps, no bans”.

Indonesian and Filipino students on Saturday protested the immigration policy outside US embassies in their capitals, AP reported.

In Jakarta, dozens of students and activists from several rights groups called on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Trump’s order that temporarily banned travelers from seven Muslim countries. They do not include Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, and the Philippines, a key US ally.

However, Indonesia is home to nearly 14,000 refugees seeking resettlement in third countries, and Trump’s ban will significantly impact their chances of going to the US, said rights activist Veronica Koman, who organized the protest.

A similar rally was held outside the seaside US Embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila, where protesters burned a portrait of Trump.