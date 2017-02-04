UWW respects Iran ban on US freestyle wrestlers

United World Wrestling (UWW) reacted to Iran's decision to officially bar the US wrestling team from travelling to Iran and joining the Freestyle World Cup due to be held later this month, in response to US President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, stating that the sports body values the decision.

“Though we had hoped for a different outcome from Iran's Foreign Ministry, we appreciate the complex nature of this decision. We are currently working to find a solution for the Freestyle World Cup as soon as possible,” UWW President Nenad Lalović said in a statement on Friday, Press TV reported.

He added, “Despite the travel restrictions between their countries, I've been encouraged this week by the cooperation and friendship of the Iranian Wrestling Federation and USA Wrestling. As we've seen over the years, wrestling is a sport that unites people and nations. United World Wrestling hosts a full calendar of events every season and we are certain to see American and Iranian wrestlers on the same mat again in the very near future.”

The statement came shortly after the Iranian Foreign Ministry officially barred the US wrestling team from taking part in the 2017 Freestyle World Cup, which is scheduled to be held at Imam Khomeini Sport Venue in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah between February 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, a US federal judge in Seattle, Washington, has ordered a temporary and nationwide halt to Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations.

The ruling by District Judge James Robart prompted government authorities to immediately communicate with airlines and begin taking steps that would allow those previously affected to travel.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order that imposed a 90-day ban on the entry of citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, blocked refugees from Syria indefinitely, and suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days.

Desperately disappointed

Following the Iranian Foreign Ministry's announcement of the travel ban on US wrestlers, American wrestler and Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs expressed disappointment on learning that he is not permitted to travel to Iran to take part in the Freestyle World Cup.

“These decisions, these executive decisions, are always so far beyond your reach,” Burroughs told the Associated Press. “You always feel like, 'Well, the presidency or these strict laws or these Muslim bans or whatever you like to call them, they’ll never affect me.' This is one of the few times where something so personal has occurred. Almost like it (was) handed down from the president to us. It’s a bummer.”

Burroughs has not wrestled competitively since August, when the defending gold medalist and top-ranked wrestler in his class lost consecutive matches and failed to reach the podium.

“There is such a common respect for wrestlers in Iran,” Burroughs said. “They love wrestling. They’re huge fans of mine. I’m bummed about that. I really wanted to be part of something great in what I consider a great country. Obviously, my views and our country’s views are different.”

The freestyle World Cup in Iran was supposed to mark Burroughs' return to competition.

“I love Iran. I love their people, and I don’t get into politics,” Burroughs added. “I wasn’t going to make a political stance. I was going to compete.”